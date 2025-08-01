Maral Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 12.57 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.13% to Rs 225.50 crore

Net Loss of Maral Overseas reported to Rs 12.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.13% to Rs 225.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 250.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.225.50250.920.721.42-3.732.07-12.75-6.47-12.57-6.45

