Central Bank of India soars 3.24%, Gains for third straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 54.43, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 2.8% in last one year as compared to a 9.94% gain in NIFTY and a 10.91% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Central Bank of India is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 54.43, up 3.24% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23350.8. The Sensex is at 77182.56, up 0.74%. Central Bank of India has added around 0.35% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 3.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 6294, up 2.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 44.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 50.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 13.82 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

