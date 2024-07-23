Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 92.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 23247.02 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals declined 92.78% to Rs 73.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1014.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 23247.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21057.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales23247.0221057.60 10 OPM %2.619.82 -PBDT443.521854.88 -76 PBT108.281560.86 -93 NP73.221014.79 -93

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

