Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals consolidated net profit declines 92.78% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 10.40% to Rs 23247.02 crore

Net profit of Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals declined 92.78% to Rs 73.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1014.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 10.40% to Rs 23247.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 21057.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.23247.0221057.602.619.82443.521854.88108.281560.8673.221014.79

