Nupur Recyclers consolidated net profit rises 100.90% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Sales decline 23.62% to Rs 35.61 crore

Net profit of Nupur Recyclers rose 100.90% to Rs 4.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 23.62% to Rs 35.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 46.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales35.6146.62 -24 OPM %13.514.29 -PBDT6.783.47 95 PBT6.483.46 87 NP4.482.23 101

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

