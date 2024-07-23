Oil India, Dolphin Drilling inks pact for hiring of Blackford Dolphin

Oil India informed that it has signed a contract with Dolphin Drilling, Norway for the hiring of the 'Anchor Moored Semi-Submersible Drilling Unit Blackford Dolphin' on 22 July 2024.

Dolphin Drilling is a leading drilling contractor for the offshore oil & gas industry.

The Blackford Dolphin will be deployed for drilling in Andaman Offshore Blocks to undertake exploration activities in the block, the company stated in the filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Oil India is a state-owned Maharatna under the administrative control of India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. As of 31 March 2024, the Government of India held 56.66% stake in the company.