Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oil India, Dolphin Drilling inks pact for hiring of Blackford Dolphin

Oil India, Dolphin Drilling inks pact for hiring of Blackford Dolphin

Image
Last Updated : Jul 23 2024 | 8:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Oil India informed that it has signed a contract with Dolphin Drilling, Norway for the hiring of the 'Anchor Moored Semi-Submersible Drilling Unit Blackford Dolphin' on 22 July 2024.

Dolphin Drilling is a leading drilling contractor for the offshore oil & gas industry.

The Blackford Dolphin will be deployed for drilling in Andaman Offshore Blocks to undertake exploration activities in the block, the company stated in the filing.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Oil India is a state-owned Maharatna under the administrative control of India's Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. As of 31 March 2024, the Government of India held 56.66% stake in the company.

The petroleum business company reported 13.45% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 2,028.83 crore on 2.46% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,527.3 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The scrip slipped 2.86% to close at Rs 555 on Monday, 22 July 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE: Defence, Railways, Banks, Agri stocks in focus ahead of Budget 2024-25

Gold slips Rs 10, silver down Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 73,840

Budget 2024 Live Updates: FM Sitharaman set to make history, to present 7th consecutive Budget

Rs 1 cr to Rs 33 cr in 21 years: Study explains why large-caps are reliable

Biden to campaign for VP Harris, justifies decision to opt out of prez race

First Published: Jul 23 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story