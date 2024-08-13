Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manipal Finance Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Manipal Finance Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of Manipal Finance Corporation reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales0.040.04 0 OPM %-100.000 -PBDT-0.08-0.04 -100 PBT-0.08-0.04 -100 NP-0.08-0.04 -100

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Reliance, Disney to offer concessions to win antitrust nod for merger

Vedanta board approves offer for sale for 2.6% stake in Hindustan Zinc

New study finds ocean's worth of water hiding beneath the surface of Mars

Nykaa raises stake in Dot & Key, to acquire Earth Rhythm for Rs 44.5 crore

L&T Semiconductor to sign contracts with 6 automobile companies by Sept

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story