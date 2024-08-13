Paramount Cosmetics (India) standalone net profit declines 75.00% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 21.35% to Rs 3.72 croreNet profit of Paramount Cosmetics (India) declined 75.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 21.35% to Rs 3.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 4.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales3.724.73 -21 OPM %7.8010.57 -PBDT0.160.23 -30 PBT0.020.06 -67 NP0.010.04 -75
