Mankind Pharma consolidated net profit declines 18.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Mankind Pharma declined 18.30% to Rs 438.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 536.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 24.50% to Rs 3570.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2867.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3570.352867.8523.7223.42759.17764.03540.49661.34438.32536.49

