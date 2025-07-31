Nahar Capital & Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 1.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 13.83% to Rs 5.67 crore

Net profit of Nahar Capital & Financial Services declined 1.71% to Rs 11.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 13.83% to Rs 5.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5.676.5852.3862.3126.6820.3826.4220.1111.4811.68

