Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 22.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 15.49% to Rs 5697.61 crore

Net profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 22.44% to Rs 548.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 448.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 15.49% to Rs 5697.61 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4933.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.5697.614933.2313.3615.24837.98798.09753.52715.85548.96448.36

