Manoj Ceramics collaborates with Jaguar to launch display centre in Ghatkopar

Manoj Ceramic has collaborated with Jaquar to launch an exclusive display centre in Ghatkopar, a prime locality in the Mumbai suburbs known for its high-end residential developments and rapidly growing interior design market.

Spread across 500 sq. ft., this collaboration enables Manoj Ceramics to showcase premium sanitaryware and bathroom solutions alongside its ceramic offerings under one roof, creating a holistic design destination for discerning customers.

