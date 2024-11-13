Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Manor Estates & Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.12 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 1.42 crore

Net profit of Manor Estates & Industries reported to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales reported to Rs 1.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1.420 0 OPM %78.870 -PBDT1.15-0.15 LP PBT1.15-0.15 LP NP1.12-0.15 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts at 78,500 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,800; Eicher drags

Byju's US units wrongly stripped of education app, says federal judge

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

Govt urges states to consider setting nuclear plants, list power utilities

Rising Rajasthan summit to lay foundation of developed state: CM Bhajanlal

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story