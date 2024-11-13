Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 35.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 61.95% to Rs 11.29 croreNet profit of Trans India House Impex declined 35.21% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 61.95% to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.2929.67 -62 OPM %5.40-0.03 -PBDT0.660.95 -31 PBT0.630.95 -34 NP0.460.71 -35
