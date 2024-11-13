Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 35.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 35.21% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:14 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 61.95% to Rs 11.29 crore

Net profit of Trans India House Impex declined 35.21% to Rs 0.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.71 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 61.95% to Rs 11.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales11.2929.67 -62 OPM %5.40-0.03 -PBDT0.660.95 -31 PBT0.630.95 -34 NP0.460.71 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts at 78,500 in pre-open; Nifty at 23,800; Eicher drags

Byju's US units wrongly stripped of education app, says federal judge

Jharkhand Assembly elections Phase 1 LIVE: Polling for 43 seats underway

Govt urges states to consider setting nuclear plants, list power utilities

Rising Rajasthan summit to lay foundation of developed state: CM Bhajanlal

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story