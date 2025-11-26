MapmyIndia announces partnership with Zoho CRM

To empower businesses with location-aware decisions

C.E. Info Systems (MapmyIndia Mappls) and Zoho, a global technology company headquartered in India have announced a landmark collaboration to integrate MapmyIndia's Address Capture and Nearby Lead Finder features directly within Zoho CRM.

This partnership between MapmyIndia and Zoho is a true blue Swadeshi celebration two Indian innovators and leaders in their respective fields - coming together to deliver cutting-edge, homegrown technology that is world-class. MapmyIndia Mappls Address Capture and Nearby Lead Finder capabilities will help Zoho CRM users across India to work smarter and sell better, while keeping all data and innovation safe within India. I am confident that this partnership will boost collaborations amongst Indian tech companies creating a sympathetic ecosystem towards the realization of an Atmanirbhar, Viksit Bharat, says Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Managing Director & Group Chairman, MapmyIndia Mappls.