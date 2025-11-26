Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

The key equity barometers traded with modest gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. All the sectoral indices on the NSE traded in the green, with metal, PSU bank and media shares gaining the most.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, jumped 294.15 points or 0.35% to 84,881.16. The Nifty 50 index rose 107.15 points or 0.41% to 25,990.30.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 0.66% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.81%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,241 shares rose and 751 shares fell. A total of 164 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 785.32 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,912.47 crore in the Indian equity market on 25 November 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: NCC rose 1.76% after the company received a letter of acceptance from the Public Works (Health & Education) Department, Assam, for the expansion and modernization of Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, Guwahati, Assam. The said contract is valued at Rs 2,062.71 crore. Nelco added 3.70% after the company received additional authorization for the Unified License (Virtual Network Operator) license from the Department of Telecommunications, Ministry of Communications, Government of India. It will allow Nelco to sell VSAT services of other UL-GMPCS licensees.

Zydus Lifesciences advanced 1.08% after the company received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Verapamil Hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP, 120 mg, 180 mg and 240 mg. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper was up 0.09% to 6.497 as compared with the previous close of 6.491. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 89.2000 compared with its close of 89.2275 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 0.50% to Rs 1,25,855.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.19% to 99.62. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.13% to 4.005. In the commodities market, Brent crude for January 2025 settlement added 20 cents or 0.32% to $62.68 a barrel. Global Markets: Asia-Pacific markets opened higher Wednesday, tracking Wall Street gains on hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve could cut benchmark interest rates in December. In Australia, the consumer price index rose 3.8% year-on-year in October, the fastest pace since adopting a new headline inflation measure in April, according to the official release. The largest contributor to the elevated inflation was the housing sector, which saw prices rise 5.9%.

Data for September retail sales and wholesale inflation landed Tuesday, several weeks delayed by the recent US government shutdown. In the US, the September wholesale inflation rose by 0.3%, keeping the annual level at 2.7%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Retail sales rose 0.2% in September, but after factoring in the 0.3% increase in prices that month, spending was actually down 0.1%. The core producer price index (PPI) rose just 0.1% in September, which brought the annual rate to 2.6%, the lowest since July 2024. The consumer confidence declined sharply in November to a reading of 88.7, the lowest level since April.