Online Media Solutions enters into strategic partnership with HUMAN Security Inc.

Online Media Solutions (OMS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Brightcom Group, has entered into a strategic collaboration with HUMAN Security, Inc., a globally recognised leader in digital fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions.

HUMAN is an innovator known for its advanced technology in detecting and preventing sophisticated forms of digital fraud, including bot activity, invalid traffic, and emerging threats across digital advertising and media ecosystems.

The collaboration is aimed at: Strengthening transparency, trust, and brand safety across OMS's global digital advertising operations; Integrating HUMAN's advanced fraud-prevention and traffic-verification capabilities to enhance digital security and operational integrity; Supporting commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and high-performing digital experiences for advertisers, publishers, and partners worldwide.