Online Media Solutions enters into strategic partnership with HUMAN Security Inc.

Online Media Solutions (OMS), a wholly owned subsidiary of Brightcom Group, has entered into a strategic collaboration with HUMAN Security, Inc., a globally recognised leader in digital fraud prevention and cybersecurity solutions.
HUMAN is an innovator known for its advanced technology in detecting and preventing sophisticated forms of digital fraud, including bot activity, invalid traffic, and emerging threats across digital advertising and media ecosystems.
The collaboration is aimed at: Strengthening transparency, trust, and brand safety across OMS's global digital advertising operations; Integrating HUMAN's advanced fraud-prevention and traffic-verification capabilities to enhance digital security and operational integrity; Supporting commitment to delivering safe, reliable, and high-performing digital experiences for advertisers, publishers, and partners worldwide.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app