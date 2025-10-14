MapmyIndia gains after Railway Minister endorses Mappls navigation app

C.E. Info Systems rose 2.26% to Rs 1826.90 after Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw tested and appreciated Mappls, the indigenous navigation application developed by MapmyIndia, in his car.

The minister also announced that the Indian Railways will soon sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the homegrown mapping platform.

In a social media post, Vaishnaw shared his experience using the app and praised its advanced features. A video accompanying the post showcased Mappls ability to provide 3D junction views of flyovers, underpasses, and roundabouts, along with real-time alerts for speed limits, accident-prone zones, sharp curves, speed breakers, and traffic signals.

The application also allows users to estimate trip costs based on vehicle and fuel type, including applicable tolls, and is integrated with Fastag Annual Passes. It further offers tools to help users maintain speed compliance and navigate safely through challenging road stretches.

Developed entirely in India, Mappls positions itself as a swadeshi alternative to Google Maps. Last week, MapmyIndia had told the media that it had urged the government to mandate the pre-installation of Mappls on smartphones produced under the Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. C.E. Info Systems ("MapmyIndia") is Indias leading digital map data, geospatial software and location-based IoT products, platforms, solutions and APIs company, offering proprietary digital maps as a service ("MaaS"), software as a service ("SaaS") and platform as a service ("PaaS"). The company provides its digital maps, software products, platforms, application programming interfaces ("APIs"), IoT and solutions to new-age tech companies, businesses across industry verticals, automotive OEMs, government organisations, developers and consumers, under the Mappls MapmyIndia brand.