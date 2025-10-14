Sensex, Nifty pare gains; PSU bank shares decline

The key equity benchmarks reversed all gains and traded with limited cuts the in morning trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,250 mark. PSU Bank shares declined after advancing for previous three consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 82.37 points or 0.10% to 82,231.26. The Nifty 50 index shed 20.95 points or 0.08% to 25,206.94.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.28%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,460 shares rose and 2,213 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.

New Listing: Shares of LG Electronics India were currently trading at Rs 1,660.30 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 45.64% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,140. The stock was listed at Rs 1,715, exhibiting a premium of 50.44% to the issue price. So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,736.40 and a low of 1,660. On the BSE, over 43.59 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far. Buzzing Index: The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 0.91% to 7,643.55. The index gained 1.59% over the past three consecutive trading sessions.

UCO Bank (down 2.36%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 2.29%), Central Bank of India (down 1.4%), Canara Bank (down 1.07%) and Bank of Maharashtra (down 1.01%), Bank of India (down 0.99%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.97%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.9%), Indian Bank (down 0.83%) and Union Bank of India (down 0.77%) declined. Stocks in Spotlight: Anand Rathi Wealth rallied 5.44% after the company reported a 30.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.35 crore on 23.1% increase in total income to Rs 307.18 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 0.83%. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel-based Cielo Inertial Solutions (CIELO).