Sensex, Nifty pare gains; PSU bank shares decline

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, fell 82.37 points or 0.10% to 82,231.26. The Nifty 50 index shed 20.95 points or 0.08% to 25,206.94.
The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.18% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.28%.
The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,460 shares rose and 2,213 shares fell. A total of 206 shares were unchanged.
New Listing:
Shares of LG Electronics India were currently trading at Rs 1,660.30 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 45.64% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,140.
The stock was listed at Rs 1,715, exhibiting a premium of 50.44% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,736.40 and a low of 1,660. On the BSE, over 43.59 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index fell 0.91% to 7,643.55. The index gained 1.59% over the past three consecutive trading sessions.
UCO Bank (down 2.36%), Indian Overseas Bank (down 2.29%), Central Bank of India (down 1.4%), Canara Bank (down 1.07%) and Bank of Maharashtra (down 1.01%), Bank of India (down 0.99%), Bank of Baroda (down 0.97%), Punjab & Sind Bank (down 0.9%), Indian Bank (down 0.83%) and Union Bank of India (down 0.77%) declined.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Anand Rathi Wealth rallied 5.44% after the company reported a 30.5% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 99.35 crore on 23.1% increase in total income to Rs 307.18 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies rose 0.83%. The company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Israel-based Cielo Inertial Solutions (CIELO).
Highway Infrastructure rose 0.55%. The company announced that it has received a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 25.26 crore from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the operation and maintenance of an eight-lane access-controlled expressway in Rajasthan.
