LG Electronics India jumps on debut

Shares of LG Electronics India were currently trading at Rs 1,660.30 at 10:15 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 45.64% as compared with the issue price of Rs 1,140.The stock was listed at Rs 1,715, exhibiting a premium of 50.44% to the issue price.
So far, the stock has hit a high of 1,736.40 and a low of 1,660. On the BSE, over 43.59 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.
The initial public offer of LG Electronics India was subscribed 54.02 times. The issue opened for bidding on 7 October 2025 and it closed on 9 October 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 1,080 and 1,140 per share.
The issue comprised only an offer for sale of upto 10,18,15,859 equity shares of Rs 10 face value by LG Electronics Inc, the promoters of the company. The object of the issue is to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges.
LG Electronics India (LEIL), a subsidiary of South Koreabased LG Electronics, is one of Indias leading consumer durables companies. It manufactures and sells a wide range of products, including TVs, refrigerators, washing machines, and air conditioners, serving both retail and institutional customers.
The company operates through Home Appliances & Air Solutions and Home Entertainment divisions and holds top market positions across major product categories. With manufacturing units in Noida and Pune and a new plant coming up in Sri City, Andhra Pradesh, LEIL has one of the largest in-house capacities in the industry.
Backed by its parents global expertise, LEIL has a strong distribution network of over 35,000 touchpoints and 1,000+ service centers across India.
Ahead of the IPO, LG Electronics India, on 6 October 2025, raised Rs 3,474.89 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 3.04 crore shares at Rs 1,140 each to 149 anchor investors.
The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 513.26 crore and income from operations of Rs 6262.94 crore for the three months ended on 30th June 2025.
