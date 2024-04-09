Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup, Atlantaa Ltd, Parshva Enterprises Ltd and Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 April 2024.

Marathon Nextgen Realty Ltd crashed 7.41% to Rs 451 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15092 shares in the past one month.

Skipper Ltd Partly Paidup tumbled 7.17% to Rs 176. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 425 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3211 shares in the past one month.

Atlantaa Ltd lost 6.80% to Rs 26.61. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 46525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25023 shares in the past one month.

Parshva Enterprises Ltd fell 6.55% to Rs 236. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 504 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1728 shares in the past one month.

Aion-Tech Solutions Ltd shed 5.87% to Rs 141. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4359 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6524 shares in the past one month.

