Marble Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore

Net loss of Marble Finvest reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

