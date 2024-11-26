Marble Finvest reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 25.00% to Rs 0.03 croreNet loss of Marble Finvest reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 25.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.030.04 -25 OPM %-33.330 -PBDT-0.010 0 PBT-0.010 0 NP-0.010 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News