Marico launches Saffola Cuppa Oats

Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 4:16 PM IST
Marico is set to redefine the convenience in the Oats category with the launch of Saffola Cuppa Oatsa delicious, nutritious, and hassle-free snack tailored for today's fast-moving consumers.

Saffola Cuppa Oats, ready in 4 minutes by just adding boiling hot water, will be available in two flavours - Magic Masala and Spicy Mexicana, along with a delightful blend of oats, millets & crunchy multigrain bites. Not only does the product guarantee a masaledaar flavour with crunchy bites but also is high in fiber and acts as a source of protein. True to Saffola's 'No Nasties' promise, the product is crafted as NO Maida, No artificial flavours, No colours, No preservatives, and No palm oil, making it a better-for-you snack without compromising on taste.

Designed for minimal effort and maximum flavour, it ensures that new-age consumers that comprises of working professionals, young adults and students can enjoy a delicious snack without hampering their schedules. Whether it's a rushed morning, a midday boost, or a late-night craving, Saffola Cuppa Oats delivers a seamless and satisfying experience, combining taste, nutrition, and ease of preparation in just four minutes, delivering on its promise of Masaledaar taste, no time waste'.

Saffola Cuppa Oats will be currently available in leading retail stores and quick-commerce platforms, making it the perfect go-to snack for modern consumers.

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 3:25 PM IST

