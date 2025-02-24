Bharat Forge arm joins hands with AMD to foray into Indian market

Bharat Forge said that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kalyani Powertrain has collaborated with AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) to enter the Indian server market.

The servers manufactured through this partnership will feature AMD EPYC processors, known for their leadership performance, energy efficiency, security features, and ability to reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) for data centers. Looking ahead, the company plans to incorporate AMD Instinct accelerators, enhancing AI and high-performance computing capabilities. AMD will provide design collaterals and technical documentation to support electronics division of Kalyani Powertrain in building and optimizing these solutions, helping ensure they meet global standards.

The collaboration will empower enterprises, cloud providers, hyperscalers, and government organizations with high-performance, cost-efficient server solutions tailored for AI workloads, cloud computing, and large-scale data processing.

Kalyani Group chairman, Baba Kalyani and vice chairman & JMD Mr. Amit Kalyani said, "By manufacturing these servers in India, we will not only advance our technological capabilities but also support the 'Make in India' initiative. This collaboration with AMD is a significant step, and I am confident that we are moving in the right direction. Together, we are committed to driving innovation and furthering India's position as a global technology leader."

This strategic partnership will help meet the growing demand for high-performance computing across industries like automotive, telecommunications, cloud computing and AI. With a focus on improving Indias server and data center capabilities, this initiative is an important move towards positioning India as a major player in the global tech industry.

Bharat Forge (BFL) is the flagship company of the Kalyani Group providing engineering solutions for diverse automotive and industrial applications. It is Indias one of the largest forging company with forging-based engine and chassis components with focus on crankshafts and front-axle beams, largest exporter of auto components and amongst the leading manufacturers of industrial components. It has a diversified global customer base including the top five CV and PV manufacturers in the world.

The company has reported 8.4% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 346 crore on a 7.4% decline in total revenue to Rs 2,096 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

The scrip declined 1.30% to Rs 10,45.40 on BSE.

