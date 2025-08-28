Marico Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Marico Ltd is quoting at Rs 711.5, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 7.68% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 11.62% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Marico Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 711.5, down 0.87% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.Marico Ltd has added around 1.9% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Marico Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56187, down 0.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.15 lakh shares in last one month.