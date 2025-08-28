LIC Housing Finance Ltd drops for fifth straight session

LIC Housing Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 551.85, down 1.53% on the day as on 13:14 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.36% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 9.17% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

LIC Housing Finance Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 551.85, down 1.53% on the day as on 13:14 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.LIC Housing Finance Ltd has eased around 7.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which LIC Housing Finance Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.59% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25952.6, down 0.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.7 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.79 lakh shares in last one month.