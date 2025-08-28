MRF Ltd down for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 142210, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 4.53% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 2.97% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 142210, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.MRF Ltd has lost around 4.78% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25320.3, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4186 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6286 shares in last one month.