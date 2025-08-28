Tata Power Company Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Tata Power Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 372.95, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 13.45% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 22.65% fall in the Nifty Energy index.

Tata Power Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 372.95, down 1.27% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.Tata Power Company Ltd has lost around 6.73% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Tata Power Company Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33955.95, down 0.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 37.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 46.55 lakh shares in last one month.