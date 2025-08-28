Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tube Investments of India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 2:04 PM IST
Tube Investments of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 2956.4, down 2.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 26.17% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 2.97% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Tube Investments of India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2956.4, down 2.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.Tube Investments of India Ltd has gained around 3.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25320.3, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.83 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2961.9, down 2.38% on the day. Tube Investments of India Ltd tumbled 26.17% in last one year as compared to a 2.36% slide in NIFTY and a 2.97% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 44.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

