Tube Investments of India Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Tube Investments of India Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2956.4, down 2.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 24558. The Sensex is at 80224.7, down 0.7%.Tube Investments of India Ltd has gained around 3.06% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Tube Investments of India Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 5.69% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25320.3, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.83 lakh shares in last one month.