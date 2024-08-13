Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 99.16% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:43 AM IST
Sales rise 36.99% to Rs 138.46 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 99.16% to Rs 7.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.99% to Rs 138.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales138.46101.07 37 OPM %9.649.60 -PBDT13.057.76 68 PBT9.705.57 74 NP7.133.58 99

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

