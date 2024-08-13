Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 34.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:42 AM IST
Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 289.29 crore

Net profit of NRB Bearings rose 34.39% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 289.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 272.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales289.29272.02 6 OPM %14.6316.68 -PBDT44.2643.56 2 PBT33.0933.02 0 NP24.9318.55 34

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

