NRB Bearings consolidated net profit rises 34.39% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 6.35% to Rs 289.29 croreNet profit of NRB Bearings rose 34.39% to Rs 24.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 6.35% to Rs 289.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 272.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales289.29272.02 6 OPM %14.6316.68 -PBDT44.2643.56 2 PBT33.0933.02 0 NP24.9318.55 34
