BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 9:42 AM IST
Sales rise 48.29% to Rs 635.66 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries rose 21.48% to Rs 22.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.29% to Rs 635.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 428.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales635.66428.67 48 OPM %8.479.21 -PBDT44.5434.59 29 PBT33.5027.49 22 NP22.6218.62 21

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

