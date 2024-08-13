BCL Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.48% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 48.29% to Rs 635.66 crore

Net profit of BCL Industries rose 21.48% to Rs 22.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 18.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 48.29% to Rs 635.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 428.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.635.66428.678.479.2144.5434.5933.5027.4922.6218.62

