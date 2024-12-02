Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Industry / News / PM Internship Scheme: Launch delayed; applicants awaiting revised timeline

PM Internship Scheme: Launch delayed; applicants awaiting revised timeline

The pilot project of the PM Internship Scheme received over 650,000 applications for 127,000 opportunities offered by 280 Indian companies participating in the scheme

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is likely to bring out a list of 500 companies that can participate in the Centre's internship scheme, based on the average annual corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure of the previous three years,
The PMIS aims to provide 125,000 internships during its pilot phase across 24 sectors, including energy, automotive, banking, and travel. | Representative Picture
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 10:02 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The highly anticipated Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), which was set to be rolled out today (on December 2), has been delayed, according to a report in The Financial Express quoting sources from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. While officials have not yet announced a new launch date, they maintained that the scheme generated significant interest from businesses and students alike.
 
The Ministry of Corporate Affairs data reveals over 650,000 applications were submitted for 127,000 internship opportunities offered by 280 companies. The registration period, initially set to end on November 10, was extended to 15 November to encourage broader participation.
 
What is the Prime Minister Internship Scheme?
The PMIS aims to provide 125,000 internships during its pilot phase across 24 sectors, including energy, automotive, banking, and travel. Interns will be trained in practical skills and receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000. Of this amount, Rs 4,500 will be funded by the government through direct benefit transfer, with the remaining Rs 500 contributed by participating companies.  
 
The scheme, announced in the 2024-25 Union Budget, is designed to roll out in two phases over five years, targeting the training of 10 million individuals. While participation is voluntary, the programme has invited India’s top 500 companies based on their average corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure over the past three years. These companies can also partner with their supply chain networks to provide internship opportunities.
 
Prime Minister Internship Scheme: Industry response

More From This Section

MoS Jitendra Singh meets with institutional leaders on sidelines of IISF

Post-festive slump: UPI volume down 7%, value drops 8% in November

Flights to Kolkata from Bangladesh dwindling due to crisis, traders hit

PE-VC investments in India's healthcare sector fall in 2024, shows data

Escape to Rajasthan: Tourists flock to desert state as Delhi chokes

Several large organisations, including Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro, have expressed interest in the scheme. Companies outside the top 500 can also participate with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs approval, particularly those from underrepresented sectors.  
 
For now, it remains unclear whether the selection process for interns has been completed, given that the number of applications far exceeds the available positions. Candidates and stakeholders are awaiting further updates from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs regarding the scheme’s revised timeline.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Took inputs from TN govt over Nayakkarpatti tungsten block sale: Centre

PM Modi to attend all India DGP/IGP conference in Odisha's Bhubaneswar

Prime Minister Vishwakarma scheme will not be implemented in TN: CM Stalin

When will PM Modi recognise that urban middle class is shrinking: Congress

Lankan Prez must fully implement vision document with India: Wickremesinghe

Topics :India Prime MinisterinternshipsCorporate social responsibilityReliance IndustriesMinistry of Corporate AffairsTCSLarsen & ToubroMaruti Suzuki

First Published: Dec 02 2024 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story