PM Internship Scheme: Launch delayed; applicants awaiting revised timeline

The highly anticipated Prime Minister Internship Scheme (PMIS), which was set to be rolled out today (on December 2), has been delayed, according to a report in The Financial Express quoting sources from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. While officials have not yet announced a new launch date, they maintained that the scheme generated significant interest from businesses and students alike.

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs data reveals over 650,000 applications were submitted for 127,000 internship opportunities offered by 280 companies. The registration period, initially set to end on November 10, was extended to 15 November to encourage broader participation.

What is the Prime Minister Internship Scheme?

The PMIS aims to provide 125,000 internships during its pilot phase across 24 sectors, including energy, automotive, banking, and travel. Interns will be trained in practical skills and receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5,000. Of this amount, Rs 4,500 will be funded by the government through direct benefit transfer, with the remaining Rs 500 contributed by participating companies.

The scheme, announced in the 2024-25 Union Budget, is designed to roll out in two phases over five years, targeting the training of 10 million individuals. While participation is voluntary, the programme has invited India’s top 500 companies based on their average corporate social responsibility (CSR) expenditure over the past three years. These companies can also partner with their supply chain networks to provide internship opportunities.

Prime Minister Internship Scheme: Industry response

Several large organisations, including Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, Maruti Suzuki India, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Larsen & Toubro, have expressed interest in the scheme. Companies outside the top 500 can also participate with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs approval, particularly those from underrepresented sectors.

For now, it remains unclear whether the selection process for interns has been completed, given that the number of applications far exceeds the available positions. Candidates and stakeholders are awaiting further updates from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs regarding the scheme’s revised timeline.