Market ends near flatline; Nifty holds 23,650 mark; IT shares climb

The key equity indices ended with minor gains on Tuesday, extending gains for seventh consecutive trading session. The Nifty settled above the 23,650 mark after hitting the days low of 23,627.55 in early afternoon trade.

IT and private bank shares advanced while consumer durables, PSU bank and media stocks witnessed selling pressure.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 32.81 points or 0.04% to 78,017.19. The Nifty 50 index rose 10.30 points or 0.04% to 23,668.65. In the past seven trading session, the Sensex and the Nifty jumped 5.67% and 5.68%, respectively.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 1.13% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.63%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,086 shares rose and 2,982 shares fell. A total of 109 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.47% to 13.64.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index jumped 1.32% to 37,706.90. The Index jumped 4.1% in the fourth consecutive trading session.

Coforge (up 2.41%), Persistent Systems (up 2.3%), Infosys (up 1.86%), Mphasis (up 1.67%) and HCL Technologies (up 1.14%), L&T Technology Services (up 0.61%), Tata Consultancy Services (up 0.43%), Wipro (up 0.35%) surged.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Britannia Industries added 1.01%. The company said that its plant located in Jhagadia, Gujarat has been partially affected due to a workers' strike.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) shed 0.77%. The company announced that its division, L&T-Cloudfiniti, has partnered with Hanooman AI, CoRover, and Pidima. The collaborations will focus on groundbreaking developments in healthcare, life sciences, vertical AI, and conversational technologies in India and globally.

Adani Enterprises declined 2.05%. The company has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Adani New Industries (ANIL), has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Adani New Industries One (ANIOL).

NBCC (India) slipped 2.80%. The company announced that it has received two work orders totaling Rs 658.43 crore from Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board (UIIDB) and Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT).

Bajel Projects fell 1.74%. The company announced that it has secured a large EPC order from Madhya Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation (MPPTCL). The cost of the project is estimated to be between Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore, and it is expected to be completed within 24 months from the date of the notification of the award.

Kalpataru Projects International rallied 4.07% after the company and its international subsidiaries secured new orders worth Rs 2,366 crore.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services declined 1.06%. The company announced that its board has approved the appointment of Ramganesh Iyer as the chief operating officer (COO) of the company, effective from 10 April 2025.

Brigade Enterprises lost 1.98%. The company has announced the acquisition of a 4.4-acre land parcel in Whitefield, East Bengaluru, for the development of a premium residential project. The project is expected to have a gross development value (GDV) approximately Rs 950 crore.

Global Markets:

European shares advanced on Tuesday as British oil major shell announced plans to increase shareholder returns and cut spend as it doubles down on its liquefied natural gas (LNG) push.

Asian stocks ended mixed, as investors assessed U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats.

In China, the central bank announced changes to the way it sells medium-term loans, a move that market participants believe could further diminish the role of such instruments in guiding monetary policy. The Peoples Bank of China (PBOC) stated it will issue 450 billion yuan ($62.03 billion) in one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans on Tuesday. Starting this month, MLF operations will be conducted using a fixed-quantity, interest-rate bidding, and multiple-price bidding method, the PBOC added.

On Wall Street, U.S. indices surged on Monday amid reports that Trumps April 2 tariffs will be less harsh than previously feared. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 1.42%, the S&P 500 climbed 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 2.27%.

Tesla shares, which had been declining for nine consecutive weeks, rebounded nearly 12%, building on their Friday gains. Meta Platforms and Nvidia also saw gains of more than 3%.

Meanwhile, 23AndMe Holding Co plummeted 59% after filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The economic activity in the US' private sector expanded at an accelerating pace in March, with the S&P Global Composite PMI rising to 53.5 (preliminary) from 51.6 in February. The Services PMI climbed to 54.3 in March from 51 in February, while the manufacturing PMI declined to 49.8 in March from 52.7 in February.

Wall Street has been under pressure in recent weeks amid concerns that Trumps tariffs could drive up inflation, disrupt global trade, and slow economic growth. Earlier this month, major indices slumped to six-month lows on such fears.

While Trump has repeatedly described April 2 as liberation day for the U.S., investors found some relief in signs that the tariffs' scope may be narrower than initially expected, potentially limiting their economic impact.

