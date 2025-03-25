Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; consumer durables shares skid

The domestic equity indices traded with decent gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty traded above the 23,700 level after hitting the days low of 23,627.55 in early afternoon trade. Consumer durables shares declined after rising in the past trading session.

At 14:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, added 124.59 points or 0.16% to 78,115.92. The Nifty 50 index rose 64.50 points or 0.27% to 23,722.85.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index fell 0.69% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index declined 1.35%.

The market breadth was weak. On the BSE, 1,120 shares rose and 2,889 shares fell. A total of 122 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Consumer Durables index declined 1.62% to 35,793. The index rose 0.37% in the past trading session.

Dixon Technologies (India) (down 5.34%), Rajesh Exports (down 4.49%), Kalyan Jewellers India (down 3.6%), Whirlpool of India (down 2.32%), Amber Enterprises India (down 1.52%), Voltas (down 1.49%), Blue Star (down 0.92%), Century Plyboards (India) (down 0.65%), Titan Company (down 0.62%) and Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (down 0.58%) declined.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper advanced 1.74% to 6.743 as compared with the previous close of 6.735.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 85.7500, compared with its close of 85.6100 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for the 4 April 2025 settlement rose 043% to Rs 87,651.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.05% to 104.37.

The United States 10-year bond yield added 0.39% to 4.348.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2025 settlement advanced $1.12 or 1.55% to $73.28 a barrel.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Seamec jumped 4.47% after the company announced that its consortium with Posh India Offshore has been awarded a letter of award (LoA) by Larsen & Toubro's (L&T) Energy Hydrocarbon Division.

Nila Infrastructures rallied 3.46% after the company announced that it has secured an additional work order worth Rs 63.52 crore for the ongoing Ramapir No Tekro Slum Rehabilitation Project in Wadaj, Ahmedabad.

