Market ends with minor cuts; Nifty ends below 24,650; FMCG shares drop

The key equity barometers ended with limited losses on Monday. The Nifty traded below the 24,650 mark. FMCG, media and auto stocks declined while metal, consumer durables and realty shares advanced.

As per provisional closing data, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 200.66 points or 0.25% to 81,508.46. The Nifty 50 index lost 58.80 points or 0.24% to 24,619.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.32% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rallied 0.46%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,294 shares rose and 1,776 shares fell. A total of 170 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index tumbled 2.22% to 56,460.60. The index rose 0.83% in past two consecutive trading sessions.

Godrej Consumer Products (down 8.82%), Tata Consumer Products (down 4.11%), Marico (down 3.68%), Hindustan Unilever (down 3.29%), Dabur India (down 3.21%) Colgate-Palmolive (India) (down 2.94%), Nestle India (down 1.67%), Balrampur Chini Mills (down 1.53%), Britannia Industries (down 1.5%) and ITC (down 1.2%) advanced.

More From This Section

On the other hand, Radico Khaitan (up 2.59%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 551.10 after the company announced that it has entered into an agreement with HDFC Bank (HDFC).

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) declined 1.82%. The company informed that it aims to install nearly 600 public EV fast charging stations across the country in the next 7 years.

Welspun Corp added 1.67% after the company announced that it has received two large orders each for the supply of HSAW and HFIW coated pipes for Natural Gas Pipeline Projects in the US.

Bondada Engineering surged 7.57% after the company announced that its board of directors has approved the proposal of funds raising upto Rs 185 crore via issuance of equity or debt instruments.

Godrej Consumer Products tumbled 8.72% after the company said that the standalone business is expected to report around flattish UVG (underlying volume growth) and around mid-single digit sales growth in this quarter.

CEAT soared 10.10% after RPG group company has entered into definitive agreement with associate companies of the Michelin Group (Michelin) to acquire Camso brands Off-Highway construction equipment tyre and tracks business.

PC Jeweller gained 2.97% after the firm said that its board will meet on Wednesday, 11 December 2024, to approve the issuance of 5,17,11,462 equity shares by way of preferential allotment on private placement basis.

JSW Energy advanced 0.45% after the company announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Neo Energy, has received a letter of award (LoA) from NTPC for the development of a 400 MW ISTS-connected solar power project.

Rites rallied 2.52% after the company has been emerged as top scorer (H-1 bidder) for an order worth $97.13 million from the Ministry of Public Works, Government of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.

Global Markets:

European market advanced on Monday. Asian shares ended higher as investors grappled with South Korea's political turmoil and awaited fresh stimulus measures from China. Oil prices remained steady following the dramatic fall of the Syrian government.

Chinas consumer prices rose less-than-expected in November, climbing 0.2% from a year ago, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released Monday.

Investors are gearing up for a pivotal week, marked by a flurry of central bank decisions across four continents, a crucial meeting of Chinese officials, and the release of key US inflation data. This flurry of economic events will shape investment strategies for the remainder of 2024 and set the stage for 2025.

Last Friday, US indices hit record highs on Friday, where technology stocks continued to push higher as stronger-than-expected nonfarm payrolls data did little to deter bets on a December rate cut. Markets were also seeking more cues on what President-elect Donald Trumps policies will entail for the U.S. in the coming years.

The S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 6,090.27 points on Friday, while the NASDAQ Composite rose 0.8% to 19,859.77 points, with both indexes eking out record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lagged, falling 0.3% to 44,642.52 points.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 jobs last month, above the expected 202,000, after rising an upwardly revised 36,000 in October as the labor market reeled from Hurricanes Helene and Milton as well as a big strike at Boeing factories in the West Coast.

Investors were waiting to see what a major regime change in Syria will entail for geopolitics in the Middle East, after rebel forces ousted President Bashar al-Assad and took control of Damascus, ending 13 years of civil war. Media reports said al-Assad had landed in Moscow, while Israeli forces had entered Syria.

US investors are eagerly awaiting the release of consumer price index inflation data on Wednesday. This key economic indicator will provide further insights into the health of the US economy and the future trajectory of interest rates.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News