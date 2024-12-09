Nifty December futures trade at premium

TaMo, RIL and HDFC Bank were the top traded contracts.

The Nifty December 2024 futures closed at 24,698.60, a premium of 79.6 points compared with the Nifty's closing 24,619 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 slipped 58.80 points or 0.24% to 24,619.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, shed 0.22% to 14.11.

Tata Motors, Reliance Industries, and HDFC Bank were the top-trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The December 2024 F&O contracts will expire on 26 December 2024.

