Supriya Life gains after bagging approval from ANVISA for Esketamine Hydrochloride

Supriya Lifesciences advanced 1.16% to Rs 783.10 after the company received approval from Brazil's health authority, ANVISA (Ag?ncia Nacional de Vigil?ncia Sanit?ria), for Esketamine Hydrochloride.

Esketamine hydrochloride is a vital drug to be used for treating mental illness and is likely to significantly impact the LATAM market. This approval will enable the company to provide high-quality healthcare solutions in a market where demand for novel, reasonably priced drugs is growing.

The company said that it is the first firm in Brazil to have received regulatory permission for this highly specialised pharmaceutical.

Moreover, the business submitted a ground-breaking patent application for an enhanced, low-cost method of atorvastatin synthesis.

Global healthcare relies heavily on atorvastatin, a key treatment for controlling cholesterol and preventing cardiovascular disease, and this achievement shows Supriya's dedication to drug cost and raising accessibility.

This ground-breaking technique makes drugs more affordable for patients by increasing their efficacy while reducing production costs.

Satish Wagh, executive chairman and whole time director, Supriya Lifescience, stated, "Our commitment to transforming pharmaceutical manufacturing while maintaining affordability is demonstrated by our invention in the synthesis of atorvastatin. Our global presence is strengthened by the CADIFA approval, which also allows us to introduce cutting-edge therapies like Esketamine Hydrochloride in important foreign countries, starting with Brazil."

Supriya Lifesciences is primarily engaged in manufacturing of Bulk drugs and pharmaceutical chemicals.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 93.3% to Rs 46.15 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 23.88 crore in Q2 FY24. Net sales increased 18.6% YoY to Rs 166.10 crore in Q2 FY25.

