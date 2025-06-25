Market rallies on easing Middle East tensions; Nifty closes above 25,200

Equity benchmarks ended sharply higher on Wednesday, buoyed by positive global cues as investor sentiment improved following signs of a tentative ceasefire between Israel and Iran. A strong showing by IT and consumer durables stocks helped push the indices higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex surged 700.40 points (0.85%) to close at 82,755.51, while the Nifty 50 jumped 200.40 points (0.80%) to 25,244.75. Over the two consecuctive sessions, the Sensex has gained 1.05%, and the Nifty has climbed 1.09%.

Infosys (up 2.15%), Reliance Industries (up 1.19%) and HDFC Bank (up 0.99%) boosted the indices.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.63% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 1.59%.

The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,821 shares rose and 1,207 shares fell. A total of 134 shares were unchanged. The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, tanked 4.98% to 12.96. Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.62% to 6.290 from the previous close of 6.247. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.0450 compared with its close of 86.0500 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.28% to Rs 97,290.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.08% to 98.06. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.16% to 4.297. In the commodities market, Brent crude for August 2025 settlement rose 66 cents or 0.98% to $67.80 a barrel. Global Markets: European shares declined on Wednesday as investors will be keeping a close eye on French consumer confidence and Spanish gross domestic product figures, as well as developments in the Middle East, where a fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran remains in focus. Meanwhile, the NATO summit in the Netherlands concludes Wednesday, with the alliances 32 member states expected to issue a formal joint statement on hiking their defense spending target from 2% to 5% by 2035.

Asian shares advanced as investors digested news of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Iran alongside fresh signals from the U.S. Federal Reserve. Optimism is building around a U.S.-brokered truce, with President Donald Trump reportedly playing a key role in facilitating the agreement. On Wall Street, sentiment was upbeat overnight. All three major indices ended higher, buoyed by easing geopolitical tensions and dovish hints from the Fed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.19%, the S&P 500 added 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 1.43%. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, speaking Tuesday, struck a cautious but calm tone. He reaffirmed the central banks focus on curbing inflation but noted that policymakers were in no rush to tweak rates. Powell said the Fed was "well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy" before making any moves, especially as the impact of tariffs on pricing remains uncertain.

Stocks in Spotlight: Exicom Tele-Systems spurted 11.71% after the company's board approved Rs 260 crore rights issue. Details will be finalised by a committee. The board also approved the conversion of an unsecured loan of approximately Rs 283.20 crore, including accrued interest, into equity shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Exicom Power Solutions B.V., Netherlands. The move is intended to reduce interest outflows, ease working capital pressure, and enhance liquidity at the subsidiary, which operates in the EV sector. Reliance Infrastructure hit an upper limit of 5% after the company announced securing an export order worth Rs 600 crore from Rheinmetall Waffe Munition GmbH, a German defence and ammunitions manufacturer.

Surya Roshni rose 3.19% after the company announced a fresh order win worth Rs 75.40 crore from Gujarat Gas. Dee Development Engineers rallied 3.43% after the company announced that it has bagged a purchase order worth $10 million from a customer for providing piping fabrication work. Gland Pharma rose 0.53%. The company announced that it has received an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), indicating the closure of the inspection at its Visakhapatnam facility. Aurobindo Pharma advanced 1.46% after the company said that its wholly owned step-down subsidiary CuraTeQ Biologics s.r.o. obtained marketing authorization from the UK's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for Dyrupeg.

Hindalco Industries rose 0.37%. The company said that its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, Aditya Holdings LLC has signed definitive agreement with AluChem Companies to acquire 100% stake for total consideration of $125 million. RITES rose 1.16% after the company announced that it has received a letter of intent (LoI) from Gujarat Urban Development Company (GUDC) for a project valued at Rs 28.5 crore. Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) jumped 1.02% after the companys board approved a proposal to raise Rs 300 crore through debt securities on a private placement basis. Adani Total Gas (ATGL) rose 0.29%. The company announced a strategic partnership with Jio-bp, the joint venture between Reliance Industries and bp Mobility, to transform the auto fuel retail experience in India.

New Listing: Shares of ArisInfra Solutions settled at Rs 174.10 on the BSE, a discount of 21.58% as compared with the issue price of Rs 222. The scrip was listed at Rs 209.10, a discount of 5.81% to the issue price. The stock has hit a high of 209.10 and a low of 171.50. On the BSE, 19.31 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter. IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of HDB Financial Services received bids for 4,81,42,080 shares as against 13,04,42,855 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:51 IST on Wednesday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.37 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Wednesday (25 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (27 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 700 and 740 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 20 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Globe Civil Projects' IPO received bids for 17,78,55,065 shares as against 1,17,32,392 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Wednesday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 15.16 times. The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 67 and 71 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 10 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

Ellenbarrie Industrial Gases' IPO received bids for 47,05,475 shares as against 1,51,08,983 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Wednesday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.31 times. The issue opened for bidding Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 380 and 400 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 37 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Kalpataru's IPO received bids for 78,81,552 shares as against 2,28,26,516 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Wednesday (25 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.35 times.

The issue opened for bidding on Tuesday (24 June 2025) and it will close on Thursday (26 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 387 and 414 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 38 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Sambhv Steel Tubes' IPO received bids for 2,93,70,068 shares as against 4,92,06,100 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 16:45 IST on Wednesday (25 June 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.60 times. The issue opened for bidding Wednesday (25 June 2025) and it will close on Friday (227 June 2025). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 77 and 82 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 182 equity shares and in multiples thereof.