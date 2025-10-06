Market trade near day's high; IT shares surge for 3rd day

The domestic equity indices traded with moderate gains in mid-morning trade, sustaining upward momentum after the central bank recently lowered its FY26 inflation forecast and raised its GDP growth projection. Investors will monitor the quarterly business updates, IPOs activity and upcoming quarterly earnings season. The Nifty traded at 25,000 level.

IT shares witnessed buying demand for three consecutive trading sessions.

At 11:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 366.04 points or 0.45% to 81,573.21. The Nifty 50 index added 106.50 points or 0.43% to 25,000.50.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.12% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.25%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,797 shares rose and 2,195 shares fell. A total of 196 shares were unchanged. Economy: The seasonally adjusted HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index stood at 60.9 in September 2025 as against 62.9 in August, however, the latest figure showed a loss of growth momentum. The HSBC India Composite PMI Output Index slipped from 63.2 in August to 61.0, indicating the weakest rate of expansion since June. India's private sector continued to experience robust growth, but there were softer increases in new orders, international sales, business activity and employment during September.

IPO Update: The initial public offer of WeWork India Management received bids for 18,27,442 shares as against 2,54,89,748 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Monday (6 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.07 times. The initial public offer of Tata Capital received bids for 5,97,35,600 shares as against 33,34,36,996 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 11:18 IST on Monday (6 October 2025). The issue was subscribed 0.18 times. Buzzing Index: The Nifty IT index jumped 1.51% to 34,463.60. The index rose 2.40% in the straight three trading sessions. Stocks in Spotlight:

Force Motors declined 2.53%. The company said that its domestic sales jumped 1.51% to 2,486 units in September 2025, as against 2,449 units sold in September 2024. JTL Industries fell 1.96% after the company said that it has recorded sales volume of 81,593 MT in Q2 FY26, which is lower by 20.93% as compared with sales volume of 103,193 MT in Q2 FY25. Global Market: Japanese markets surged on Monday even as their Asian counterparts traded mixed on Monday. Markets in China and South Korea were closed for holidays. The Nikkei 225 index, which the barometer index of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE), jumped over 5% to hit a record high Monday after the countrys ruling Liberal Democratic Party elected staunch conservative Sanae Takaichi as its new leader Saturday, positioning her to become the countrys first female prime minister.

Given the governments economic policy of a high-pressure economy, Takaichi is likely to ask the Bank of Japan to maintain its accommodative monetary policy, media report said. They further said that she would be open to a 25-basis-point rate hike by the BOJ by January 2026. Last Friday in the U.S., the three major averages closed higher. The S&P 500 retreated from a record on Friday but held on to solid weekly gains despite a U.S. government shutdown dragging on for a third day, ticking up just 0.01% at 6,715.79. The Nasdaq Composite declined 0.28% to settle at 22,780.51. The Dow Jones Industrial Average outperformed, trading higher by 238.56 points, or 0.51%, to finish at 46,758.28. The Russell 2000 also popped 0.72% to close at 2,476.18.