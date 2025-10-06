Coforge Ltd spurts 1.42%, rises for fifth straight session

Coforge Ltd is quoting at Rs 1636, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 13.48% in last one year as compared to a 0.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.4% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Coforge Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1636, up 1.42% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 25014.9. The Sensex is at 81622.89, up 0.51%. Coforge Ltd has slipped around 1.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Coforge Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 0.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33949.75, up 1.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.14 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 19.45 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1642.2, up 1.43% on the day. Coforge Ltd is up 13.48% in last one year as compared to a 0.88% spurt in NIFTY and a 18.4% spurt in the Nifty IT index. The PE of the stock is 90.41 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.