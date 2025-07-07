Market trade near flat line; FMCG shares jump

The domestic equity indices continued to trade with minor losses in the early afternoon trade, as investors engaged in mild profit booking amid uncertainty surrounding the India-US trade deal. Market participants will monitor upcoming earnings seasons, India-US trade deal and tariffs situation. Nifty traded at 25,450 mark.

FMCG shares witnessed buying demand for third consecutive trading session.

At 12:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex declined 32.30 points or 0.04% to 83,396.45. The Nifty 50 index lost 12.40 points or 0.04% to 25,450.00.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.22% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.44%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,745 shares rose and 2,062 shares fell. A total of 212 shares were unchanged. Economy: Indias foreign exchange reserves rose by $4.84 billion to $702.78 billion in the week ended June 27, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said on Friday, July 4. Foreign currency assets surged by $5.75 billion to $594.82 billion. Gold reserves fell by $1.23 billion to $84.5 billion during the reported week, while special drawing rights (SDRs) rose by $158 million to $18.83 billion. Indias reserve position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) also increased by $176 million to $4.62 billion, central bank data showed.

India-US Trade Deal Update: Despite prolonged negotiations, there remains uncertainty over the finalization of a trade deal between India and the US. India and the US are actively engaged in trade negotiations as the July 9 deadline looms. If a deal is not reached by then, Indian exports to the US could face a total tariff of 36 per cent (10% baseline tariffs plus 26% reciprocal tariffs). Trump has indicated that the deadline may not be extended. Derivatives: The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 2.21% to 12.59. The Nifty 31 July 2025 futures were trading at 25,514.30, at a premium of 64.3 points as compared with the spot at 25,450.00.

The Nifty option chain for the 31 July 2025 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 49.1 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 66.3 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price. Buzzing Index: The Nifty FMCG index increased 1.61% to 55,615.75. The index jumped 2.16% in three consecutive trading sessions. Godrej Consumer Products (up 5.54%), Dabur India (up 4.3%), Emami (up 3.39%), Hindustan Unilever (up 2.74%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.32%), Varun Beverages (up 1.17%), Marico (up 1.13%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.13%), ITC (up 0.97%) and Britannia Industries (up 0.78%) advanced. Stocks in Spotlight: