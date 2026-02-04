Market trade sideways; consumer durable shares rally for 3rd day

The Nifty traded above the 25,700 level. Consumer durables shares extended gains for the third consecutive trading session.
At 12:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, shed 24.75 points or 0.03% to 83,714.38. The Nifty 50 index rose 16.45 points or 0.05% to 25,739.55.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE 150 MidCap Index rose 0.33% and the S&P BSE 250 SmallCap Index fell 0.28%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,466 shares rose and 1,503 shares fell. A total of 195 shares were unchanged.
Derivatives:
The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 5.75% to 12.15. The Nifty 24 February 2026 futures were trading at 25,812.60, at a premium of 73.05 points as compared with the spot at 25,739.55.
The Nifty option chain for the 24 February 2026 expiry showed a maximum call OI of 62.6 lakh contracts at the 26,000 strike price. Maximum put OI of 49 lakh contracts was seen at 25,000 strike price.
RBI MPC:
The Reserve Bank's rate-setting panel will start its three-day meeting for the next bi-monthly monetary policy on Wednesday in the backdrop of the growth-focused Union Budget, low inflation and more recently the long-awaited India-US trade deal ending prolonged uncertainty on the external front.
The decision of RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra-headed six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will be announced on Friday.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Consumer Durables index soared 2.16% to 36,211.75. The index rallied 5.78% in three consecutive trading sessions.
Dixon Technologies (India) (up 4.70%), Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals (up 4.24%), PG Electroplast (up 2.54%), Amber Enterprises India (up 2.32%), Voltas (up 1.90%), Havells India (up 1.81%), Titan Company (up 1.75%), Blue Star (up 1.29%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (up 0.63%) advanced.
On the other hand, Cera Sanitaryware (down 1.92%), V-Guard Industries (down 1.82%) and Century Plyboards (India) (down 0.77%) edged lower.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Rubicon Research advanced 2.41% after the companys consolidated net profit climbed 91.2% to Rs 72.79 crore on a 51.73% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 475.52 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
Kansai Nerolac Paints slipped 2.37% after its standalone net profit tanked 75.08% to Rs 131.20 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with Rs 526.49 crore in Q3 FY25. However, revenue from operations rose 3.53% to Rs 1,907.35 crore in Q3 FY26 as against Rs 1,842.16 crore posted in the same quarter last year.
Sheela Foam surged 15.88% after the companys consolidated net profit soared 211.97% to Rs 52.13 crore on an 11.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,074.43 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.
