Market trade sideways; media shares under pressure

The key equity indices traded sideways in the mid- afternoon trade. The Nifty traded below the 25,100 level. Media shares declined after advancing for previous two trading session.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 2.59 points or 0.01% to 82,023.28. The Nifty 50 index shed 22.50 points or 0.09% to 25,066.50.

The broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index shed 0.19% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index fell 0.21%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,829 shares rose and 2,088 shares fell. A total of 201 shares were unchanged.

Economy: India's core industries, comprising eight sectors, reported 1.7% growth in June 2025, down from 5% in the same month of 2024, data released on Monday by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry showed. On a month-on-month basis, the expansion in June is relatively up, when these key sectors grew by 1.2%. Commerce ministry data showed the production of steel, cement and refinery products recorded positive growth in June 2025. The Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries -- Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27% of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP). The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to June, 2025-26 is 1.3% (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Media index shed 1.35% to 1,749.90. The index rose 0.24% in the previous two trading session. Zee Entertainment Enterprises (down 2.21%), PVR Inox (down 1.8%), Network 18 Media & Investments (down 1.26%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (down 1.2%), Sun TV Network (down 0.77%), Saregama India (down 0.52%), Nazara Technologies (down 0.4%) down. On the other hand, D B Corp (up 0.95%) ,Tips Music (up 0.76%) and Dish TV India (up 0.17%) up.

Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.05% to 6.296 from the previous close of 6.300. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 86.3700 compared with its close of 86.3100 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 5 August 2025 settlement rose 0.03% to Rs 99,355. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was up 0.02% to 97.87. The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.30% to 4.392. In the commodities market, Brent crude for September 2025 settlement shed 57 cents, or 0.82% to $68.64 a barrel.