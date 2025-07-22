Mahanagar Gas consolidated net profit rises 10.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 25.05% to Rs 2083.01 crore

Net profit of Mahanagar Gas rose 10.08% to Rs 317.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 288.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 25.05% to Rs 2083.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1665.76 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2083.011665.7624.0026.22527.48469.20431.39385.91317.89288.78

