RateGain appoints Parijat Tiwari as EVP & GM - Distribution.

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced the appointment of Parijat Tiwari as Executive Vice President & General Manager - Distribution. In this role, Parijat will lead the global strategy, innovation, and growth of RateGain's Distribution business, further strengthening the company's mission to make the world's travel more connected, real-time, and impactful.

Parijat brings over 17 years of experience in strategy, operations, and digital transformation across diverse industries. Most recently, as Senior Vice President at Paytm, he led AI-powered automation of large-scale operations, scaled merchant ecosystems, and led the operational risk team to enhance trust in digital payments. At BCG, he drove commercial strategy for the AP region and helped setup a center of excellence for Business Intelligence & Analytics.