RateGain appoints Parijat Tiwari as EVP & GM - Distribution.

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced the appointment of Parijat Tiwari as Executive Vice President & General Manager - Distribution. In this role, Parijat will lead the global strategy, innovation, and growth of RateGain's Distribution business, further strengthening the company's mission to make the world's travel more connected, real-time, and impactful.
Parijat brings over 17 years of experience in strategy, operations, and digital transformation across diverse industries. Most recently, as Senior Vice President at Paytm, he led AI-powered automation of large-scale operations, scaled merchant ecosystems, and led the operational risk team to enhance trust in digital payments. At BCG, he drove commercial strategy for the AP region and helped setup a center of excellence for Business Intelligence & Analytics.
His leadership spans organizations like Fliplearn, AskmeBazaar, Cairn Oil & Gas, and early consulting stints at BCG, Kearney, and Inductis, where he shaped transformative programs across energy, banking, and ecommerce. He holds an MBA in Strategy and Finance from IIM Calcutta and a B.Tech in Information Technology from Harcourt Butler Technical University.
Parijat's appointment comes at a time when RateGain's Distribution platform is playing an increasingly critical role in helping hotels simplify connectivity, improve channel performance, and drive more revenue through smarter, real-time decisions.
