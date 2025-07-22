Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RateGain appoints Parijat Tiwari as EVP & GM - Distribution.

RateGain appoints Parijat Tiwari as EVP & GM - Distribution.

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced the appointment of Parijat Tiwari as Executive Vice President & General Manager - Distribution. In this role, Parijat will lead the global strategy, innovation, and growth of RateGain's Distribution business, further strengthening the company's mission to make the world's travel more connected, real-time, and impactful.

Parijat brings over 17 years of experience in strategy, operations, and digital transformation across diverse industries. Most recently, as Senior Vice President at Paytm, he led AI-powered automation of large-scale operations, scaled merchant ecosystems, and led the operational risk team to enhance trust in digital payments. At BCG, he drove commercial strategy for the AP region and helped setup a center of excellence for Business Intelligence & Analytics.

His leadership spans organizations like Fliplearn, AskmeBazaar, Cairn Oil & Gas, and early consulting stints at BCG, Kearney, and Inductis, where he shaped transformative programs across energy, banking, and ecommerce. He holds an MBA in Strategy and Finance from IIM Calcutta and a B.Tech in Information Technology from Harcourt Butler Technical University.

Parijat's appointment comes at a time when RateGain's Distribution platform is playing an increasingly critical role in helping hotels simplify connectivity, improve channel performance, and drive more revenue through smarter, real-time decisions.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Goodluck India consolidated net profit rises 11.65% in the June 2025 quarter

VST Industries standalone net profit rises 4.76% in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Pneumatic slumps on muted Q1 numbers

Blue Jet Healthcare hits the floor as Q1 PAT tumbles 17% QoQ to Rs 91 cr

Blue Jet Healthcare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story