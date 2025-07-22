Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 4.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 4.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Sales decline 1.20% to Rs 272.00 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 4.46% to Rs 28.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 272.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 275.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales272.00275.30 -1 OPM %13.1614.24 -PBDT44.0043.60 1 PBT36.8035.90 3 NP28.1026.90 4

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:12 PM IST

