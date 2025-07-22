Kirloskar Pneumatic Company standalone net profit rises 4.46% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.20% to Rs 272.00 crore

Net profit of Kirloskar Pneumatic Company rose 4.46% to Rs 28.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.20% to Rs 272.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 275.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.272.00275.3013.1614.2444.0043.6036.8035.9028.1026.90

