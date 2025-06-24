Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Markets Rally Despite Middle East Tensions; Dow Surges 375 Points, Fed Hints at July Rate Cut

Markets Rally Despite Middle East Tensions; Dow Surges 375 Points, Fed Hints at July Rate Cut

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

U.S. stocks soared as Fed Vice Chair Bowman signaled possible July rate cut and easing tariffs. Geopolitical tensions briefly rattled markets while oil and gold prices spiked before retreating.

The Dow jumped 374.96 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 42,581.78, while the NASDAQ rallied 183.56 points or 0.94 percent to close at 19,630.97 and the S&P 500 climbed 57.33 points or 0.96 percent to end at 6,025.17.

Reports suggesting that Iran may block the Strait of Hormuzmade the markets go red for a brief time. as did reports of an Iranian attack on a U.S. base in Qatar. The markets spiked going into the close after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman indicated support for a rate cut as early as July, citing concerns about the job market and potential easing of inflationary pressures related to tariffs. Additionally, reports of potential tariff reductions between the U.S. and China helped ease market anxieties.

The National Association of Realtors said that existing home sales rose 0.8 percent on month in May and saw a 6.2 percent increase in unsold inventory. On a yearly basis, existing home sales fell 0.7 percent. The major European stocks finished modestly lower on Monday in the aftermath and uncertainty following the U.S. air strikes in Iran.

Germany's DAX sank 81.54 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 23,269.01, while the FTSE in London dipped 16.61 points or 0.19 percent to close at 8,758.04 and the CAC 40 in France shed 52.09 points or 0.69 percent to end at 7,537.57.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher in response to the U.S. bombing attack in Iran but since it looks like Iran won't try to block the straight of Hormuz, prices plummeted later. West Texas Intermediate crude for August delivery plunged $5.00 of 6.77 percent to $68.84 per barrel.

The price of gold also saw an initial bump on Monday in response to the air strikes, breaking briefly above $3,400 per ounce. It also faded, although nearly so dramatically, trading at $3,394.40 in the late afternoon.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yen bounces back on Trump led Iran-Israel ceasefire

Satin Creditcare gains after board to mull Rs 5,000 cr fundraising via debt on June 27

Dollar index pulls back to one-week low as risk sentiment improves

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking franchise agreement for new property in Kharar, Punjab

Markets rally as geopolitical tensions ease, Nifty above 25,200 level; VIX tanks 3.50%

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story