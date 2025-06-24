Markets Rally Despite Middle East Tensions; Dow Surges 375 Points, Fed Hints at July Rate Cut

U.S. stocks soared as Fed Vice Chair Bowman signaled possible July rate cut and easing tariffs. Geopolitical tensions briefly rattled markets while oil and gold prices spiked before retreating.

The Dow jumped 374.96 points or 0.89 percent to finish at 42,581.78, while the NASDAQ rallied 183.56 points or 0.94 percent to close at 19,630.97 and the S&P 500 climbed 57.33 points or 0.96 percent to end at 6,025.17.

Reports suggesting that Iran may block the Strait of Hormuzmade the markets go red for a brief time. as did reports of an Iranian attack on a U.S. base in Qatar. The markets spiked going into the close after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Michelle Bowman indicated support for a rate cut as early as July, citing concerns about the job market and potential easing of inflationary pressures related to tariffs. Additionally, reports of potential tariff reductions between the U.S. and China helped ease market anxieties.

The National Association of Realtors said that existing home sales rose 0.8 percent on month in May and saw a 6.2 percent increase in unsold inventory. On a yearly basis, existing home sales fell 0.7 percent. The major European stocks finished modestly lower on Monday in the aftermath and uncertainty following the U.S. air strikes in Iran. Germany's DAX sank 81.54 points or 0.35 percent to finish at 23,269.01, while the FTSE in London dipped 16.61 points or 0.19 percent to close at 8,758.04 and the CAC 40 in France shed 52.09 points or 0.69 percent to end at 7,537.57.