Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Satin Creditcare gains after board to mull Rs 5,000 cr fundraising via debt on June 27

Satin Creditcare gains after board to mull Rs 5,000 cr fundraising via debt on June 27

Image
Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Satin Creditcare Network advanced 2.04% to Rs 155.05 after the company announced that its board will meet on Friday, 27 June 2025, to consider a fundraising proposal through the issuance of debt securities.

The company plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches on a private placement basis. The proposed issuance will be subject to applicable laws, shareholder approval, and other necessary regulatory clearances.

Satin Creditcare Network is a leading microfinance institution (MFI) in the country with presence in 26 states & union territories and 95,000 villages. The company also offers a bouquet of financial products in the non-MF segment, comprising loans to MSMEs, affordable housing loans to MSMEs, affordable housing loans, and business correspondent services.

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 82.9% to Rs 21.89 crore on 3.8% decline in total income to Rs 622.50 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dollar index pulls back to one-week low as risk sentiment improves

Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking franchise agreement for new property in Kharar, Punjab

Markets rally as geopolitical tensions ease, Nifty above 25,200 level; VIX tanks 3.50%

Sharp recovery in INR supported by deep decline in oil prices; dollar pullback

Enviro Infra surges after bagging contract in the renewable energy space

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story