Satin Creditcare gains after board to mull Rs 5,000 cr fundraising via debt on June 27

Satin Creditcare Network advanced 2.04% to Rs 155.05 after the company announced that its board will meet on Friday, 27 June 2025, to consider a fundraising proposal through the issuance of debt securities.

The company plans to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) in one or more tranches on a private placement basis. The proposed issuance will be subject to applicable laws, shareholder approval, and other necessary regulatory clearances.

Satin Creditcare Network is a leading microfinance institution (MFI) in the country with presence in 26 states & union territories and 95,000 villages. The company also offers a bouquet of financial products in the non-MF segment, comprising loans to MSMEs, affordable housing loans to MSMEs, affordable housing loans, and business correspondent services.