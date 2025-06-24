Lemon Tree Hotels gains on inking franchise agreement for new property in Kharar, Punjab

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 1.15% to Rs 136.35 after the company announced that it has signed a franchise agreement for an upcoming hotel in Kharar, Punjab, under its brand Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.

The hotel will feature 47 well-appointed rooms along with a range of facilities, including a restaurant, banquet hall, meeting room, fitness centre, swimming pool, spa, and other public areas.

Strategically located, the property is approximately 26 kilometers from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Chandigarh, and around 28 kilometers from Chandigarh Railway Station. It is also well-connected by road, offering easy access via both public and private transportation.

Vilas Pawar, CEO - Managed & Franchise Business, Lemon Tree Hotels commented, We are delighted to announce the expansion of our portfolio in Punjab. Lemon Tree Hotels is expanding its presence across the countries in cities across all tiers to become the most preferred hospitality chain across different segments. This opening will be in addition to our two existing and seven upcoming hotels in Punjab. Lemon Tree Hotels (LTHL) is one of the largest hotel chains in India and owns/leases/operates/franchises hotels across the upscale, upper-midscale, midscale, and economy segments. The group offers seven brands to meet guests needs across all levels, viz. Aurika Hotels & Resorts, Lemon Tree Premier, Lemon Tree Hotels, Red Fox Hotels by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Prima by Lemon Tree Hotels, Keys Select by Lemon Tree Hotels and Keys Lite by Lemon Tree Hotels.