United Drilling Tools consolidated net profit rises 183.66% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 209.38% to Rs 54.42 croreNet profit of United Drilling Tools rose 183.66% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 209.38% to Rs 54.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales54.4217.59 209 OPM %14.4820.98 -PBDT7.513.38 122 PBT6.222.16 188 NP4.341.53 184
